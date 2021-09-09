EnterCoin Price Hits $0.0256 on Top Exchanges (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $145,591.52 and $26,356.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded 219.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

