Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Receives C$7.01 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of TSE:EDR traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.88. 318,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,680. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.00 and a 12 month high of C$9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.08.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

