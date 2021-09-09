Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Encompass Health worth $17,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $79.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.46. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

