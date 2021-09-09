Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.06.

TSE ENB opened at C$51.28 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

