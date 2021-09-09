EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Plans Dividend of GBX 17.60

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:EMIS opened at GBX 1,358 ($17.74) on Thursday. EMIS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,480 ($19.34). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,295.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,206.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £859.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37.
EMIS Group Company Profile
