Emanuel Chirico Sells 139,222 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PVH stock opened at $108.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $121.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of PVH by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of PVH by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of PVH by 0.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PVH. Barclays boosted their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. boosted their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.58.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

