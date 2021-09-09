ELYSIA (EL) Price Reaches $0.0071 on Top Exchanges

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $21.38 million and approximately $571,783.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00169690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,019,260,915 coins. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

