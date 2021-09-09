Ellaism Hits Market Capitalization of $43,808.42 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Ellaism has a market cap of $43,808.42 and $18.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ellaism has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

