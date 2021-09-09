Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ELYM stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. Eliem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

