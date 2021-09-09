Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $244.19 and last traded at $244.19. Approximately 121,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,527,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.84.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.50. The company has a market cap of $232.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

