Electromed’s (ELMD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

NYSEAMERICAN ELMD traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,045. Electromed has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Electromed had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Electromed by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed in the first quarter worth about $527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 11.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 152,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. It offers smartvest, and airways clearance system to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The firm focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

