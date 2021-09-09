Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Down to $9.00

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $8.81. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 10,536 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.50, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

