Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.190-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $193 million-$195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.71 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.670-$-0.570 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.32. The company had a trading volume of 25,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.60 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. lifted their price objective on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.50.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

