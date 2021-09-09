Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Elastic by 252.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Elastic by 53.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,068,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,002,000 after purchasing an additional 720,978 shares in the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP lifted its stake in Elastic by 120.4% during the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,118,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,389,000 after purchasing an additional 611,001 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 66.1% during the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 963,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,108,000 after purchasing an additional 383,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Elastic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $162.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of -99.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Elastic has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

