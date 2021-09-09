Einsteinium Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.92 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $10.92 million and approximately $77,432.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.94 or 0.00394520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000642 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,973,188 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars.

