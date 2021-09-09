Eiffage’s (EFGSY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EFGSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Shares of EFGSY stock remained flat at $$21.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.