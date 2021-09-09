Edge Capital Group LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Hess by 4.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Hess by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 38.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HES opened at $68.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.22. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $91.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.18 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

