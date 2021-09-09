Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 31.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 53.0% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 81,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE GD opened at $204.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $205.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.