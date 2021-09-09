Edge Capital Group LLC Has $237,000 Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,383,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1,135.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 468,599 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,749 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 238,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,184,000 after acquiring an additional 145,792 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 33.56%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

