Edgar Lomax Co. VA Lowers Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $14,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.22. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $137.38.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

