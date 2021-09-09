Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $9.91 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $349.91. 2,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $399.60. The company has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.41.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

