eCash Tops 24-Hour Volume of $143.41 Million (XEC)

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. eCash has a total market cap of $4.72 billion and $143.41 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eCash has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00066263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00133626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00189016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.12 or 0.07397627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,973.19 or 1.00718241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.18 or 0.00817320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,838,517,173,313 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

