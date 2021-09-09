eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.860-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42 billion-$2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,164,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,478,415. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. eBay has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.59.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,460 shares of company stock worth $5,844,236 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

