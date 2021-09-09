easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,150 by Sanford C. Bernstein

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 880 ($11.50) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price objective on easyJet in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 946.89 ($12.37).

Get easyJet alerts:

EZJ traded down GBX 87.60 ($1.14) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 701.40 ($9.16). 11,137,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,334. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 836.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,625.09.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.