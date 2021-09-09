e-Money (NGM) Market Capitalization Tops $14.19 Million

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001540 BTC on exchanges. e-Money has a total market cap of $14.19 million and approximately $436,564.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, e-Money has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00064727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00130618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00189143 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.81 or 0.07367937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,573.91 or 0.99875597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.44 or 0.00832994 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

