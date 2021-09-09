e-Gulden (EFL) Hits Market Cap of $2.10 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. e-Gulden has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $111.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.11 or 0.00394262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000642 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,984,213 coins and its circulating supply is 17,161,951 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.