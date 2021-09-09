Dynamite (DYNMT) Trading Down 21.6% Over Last Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $189,789.18 and $186,450.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001070 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 783,731 coins and its circulating supply is 382,837 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

