Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Increases Dividend to GBX 23 Per Share

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $12.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,453.20 ($18.99) on Thursday. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,339.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,387.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97.

DNLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,668 ($21.79).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

