Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 520 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after acquiring an additional 360,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,476,000 after acquiring an additional 229,934 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,793,000 after buying an additional 228,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,454,000 after buying an additional 41,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT opened at $206.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.73 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

