Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 1,510 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 637.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 320,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $103.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average of $95.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.