Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 1,345 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

NYSE RTX opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average of $83.14. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

