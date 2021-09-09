Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Up to $48.66

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.66, but opened at $49.87. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $49.87, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.81.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $1,163,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $2,015,578.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 410,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,190 shares of company stock worth $7,235,664. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 128,134 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

