Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) PT Raised to $60.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DCT. Barclays dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.97.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $532,486.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,887.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $80,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,247,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,190 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,664 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth about $81,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth about $910,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 218.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 122.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after buying an additional 128,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.