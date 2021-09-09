Duality Advisers LP Sells 36,860 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,860 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Snap by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,211,000 after buying an additional 2,841,583 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Snap by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 10.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,706,000 after buying an additional 2,017,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,011,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 838,242 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.66. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $457,740.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 804,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,356,079.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,840,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,250,307 shares of company stock valued at $380,827,948.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

