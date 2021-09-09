Duality Advisers LP Invests $3.59 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,598 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PWR opened at $115.71 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

