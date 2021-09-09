Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WLK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 18.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 24.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $84.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.43. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLK. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

