Duality Advisers LP Has $3.93 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,481 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,970,000 after purchasing an additional 789,003 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,078,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,413,000 after purchasing an additional 236,442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 76.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,570,000 after purchasing an additional 857,858 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE opened at $121.33 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day moving average of $128.45.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.23.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

