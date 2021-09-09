Duality Advisers LP Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 482.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $550.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $487.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 104.87, a PEG ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.41, for a total transaction of $320,155.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,941 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,343 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

