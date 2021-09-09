Duality Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 115.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,262,000 after buying an additional 87,137 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $213.36 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.74.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

