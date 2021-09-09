Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 23,004 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 258.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,332,000. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $110.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

