DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 20,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 234,758 shares.The stock last traded at $21.87 and had previously closed at $21.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen cut shares of DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $533.67 million, a P/E ratio of -99.18, a PEG ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.98.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 34,271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

