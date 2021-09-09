DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Down to $4.00

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $3.69. DouYu International shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 57,664 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Get DouYu International alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.76.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 1,346.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.