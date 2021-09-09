dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $254.69

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 254.69 ($3.33) and traded as high as GBX 279 ($3.65). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 276 ($3.61), with a volume of 333,738 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOTD shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of £806.41 million and a PE ratio of 76.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 255.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 214.15.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.