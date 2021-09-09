Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Dorman Products stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.52. 81,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,293. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $81.55 and a 12 month high of $113.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Dorman Products by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,413,000 after buying an additional 92,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

