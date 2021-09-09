Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.19 billion-$26.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.40 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.880-$0.980 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.52. The company had a trading volume of 44,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,268. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

