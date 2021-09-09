Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.67

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.67 and last traded at $87.85, with a volume of 1257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.65.

A number of research firms have commented on DCBO. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -312.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.23.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). Equities research analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Docebo by 97.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Docebo during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,445,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

