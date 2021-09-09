Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $3,833,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $1,203,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 50.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.41.

DFS opened at $118.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $51.74 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

