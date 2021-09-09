Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $118.66 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $51.74 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.13.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DFS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

