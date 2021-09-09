DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

DBRG opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $377,848,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $119,822,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

