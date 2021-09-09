DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.23

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 132728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

